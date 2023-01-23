Des Moines police investigate a fatal multiple-injury shooting

Des Moines police investigate a fatal multiple-injury shooting at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit educational mentorship program that helps at-risk metro Des Moines youth, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday. 

 Zach Boyden-Holmes/USA Today Network via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two students were killed on Monday and an adult was seriously wounded in a "targeted" shooting at a nonprofit educational center for at-risk youth in Des Moines, Iowa, local police said.

The students died at a hospital, while a staff member of Starts Right Here, a learning facility for young people, was in surgery, Sargent Paul Parizek said at a press conference. No further details were released.



