EAST WENATCHEE — Two men are suspected of burglarizing and damaging a pair of East Wenatchee churches.
Police believe Joseph David Lee, 31, and Dylan Jacob Browning, 23, stole electronics, tools and financial documents June 2 from Eastmont Community Church on the 700 block of 4th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court. Combined with damage to church property, losses were estimated at $10,000.
In a news release, police said the same suspects on Tuesday burglarized the New Song Church at Grant Road and Iowa Avenue, the release said. Stolen were two Apple computers and an iPad. The iPad was later tracked to Lee’s home on 2nd Street SE.
East Wenatchee police officers searched the home Tuesday and recovered $10,000 in property believed stolen. The items were allegedly taken during four different area incidents from five different victims over the past month, the release said.
Police also recovered a check belonging to Eastmont Community Church and made out to Lee in the amount of $1,236, the affidavit said.
Lee, an East Wenatchee resident, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, financial fraud, third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Browning was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief. His city of residence was not immediately clear, but court records indicate he has ties to Tacoma.
They’re being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in Wenatchee on $5,000 bail.