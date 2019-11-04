WENATCHEE — Two Wenatchee teens were jailed Oct. 31 after an accidental gunshot wounded a 15-year-old boy.
A group of teens were hanging out in a bedroom on the 600 block of Orondo Avenue when a 15-year-old boy playing with what he thought was an unloaded pistol, chambered a round and then accidentally shot a 15-year-old boy in the shoulder, Wenatchee Police said in a news release Monday.
The two boys fled the home and then the boy who was shot called 911 at 9:30 p.m., initially reporting he was shot while trick or treating near Columbia Elementary, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday in Chelan County Superior Court.
He was transported to Central Washington Hospital, where he was treated and released.
The boys later changed their stories, stating that the gun accidentally discharged at the Orondo Avenue home, the court documents said.
The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The 14-year-old boy whose bedroom the group was in when the shooting occurred was arrested on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Both were booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file charges.
Police searched the Orondo Avenue home and located a bullet in the ceiling and recovered the bullet. The gun has not been located and neither drugs or alcohol were a factor, the news release said.