NCW — Two state legislators representing the 12th District are being recognized for their work this past session.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, is receiving the Washington PUD Association's Legislative Champion Award. Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, has gotten the Association of Washington Cities' City Champion Award.
A bill introduced by Hawkins passed this year to allow PUDs to produce, distribute and sell renewable hydrogen. He's also working to have hydropower qualify for a renewable energy sales and use tax exemption.
Goehner, a former Chelan County commissioner, serves on the House local government committee. He wants the state to help more with indigent defense, increase the amount of marijuana revenue to local governments and avoid taking money from the Public Works Trust Fund.
The 12th Legislative District covers Chelan, Douglas and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties.