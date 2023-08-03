The USS Essex, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, arrives in Hong Kong harbour

The USS Essex, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, arrives in Hong Kong harbor for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 16, 2010. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges of handing over sensitive national security material to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.

Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, was charged with conspiracy and bribetaking in connection with taking nearly $15,000 in exchange for photographs and videos of sensitive U.S. military information, the officials said. U.S. Navy sailor, Jinchao Wei, whose age was not disclosed, was charged with conspiring to send national defense information to China in exchange for thousands of dollars.



