TACOMA — Two Washington men have each been charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and several misdemeanors for being among the crowd who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Pierce County, and Caden Paul Gottfried, identified in federal charging documents as Slaughter's stepson, are accused of illegally entering the Capitol and assaulting police officers defending the building from a large mob that had gathered in an area known as the "tunnel" on the lower west terrace of the building.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?