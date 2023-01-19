EAST WENATCHEE — A section of Highway 2 in Douglas County shut down in both directions Thursday morning as Washington State Patrol investigated a double-fatality collision. The collision near Turtle Rock that killed both drivers was reported around 6:40 a.m.
A 33-year-old Wenatchee man in a 1993 Ford Probe was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 when the driver lost traction near milepost 135, according to Trooper Jeremy Weber.
The Ford Probe rotated counterclockwise and as the vehicle turned, it crossed the centerline and two lanes: lane two and lane one. A 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, was traveling westbound in lane one struck the Ford Probe in the passenger side door.
Road conditions were slick and speeding too fast for conditions was cited as the cause of the accident, said Weber. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The identity of the drivers have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
Highway at milepost 135 was closed in both directions by 7 a.m. The roadway reopened by 9:10 a.m.
