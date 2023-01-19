fatality collision

First responders at the scene of a fatal collision Thursday morning. 

 Provided photo/Washington State Patrol

EAST WENATCHEE — A section of Highway 2 in Douglas County shut down in both directions Thursday morning as Washington State Patrol investigated a double-fatality collision. The collision near Turtle Rock that killed both drivers was reported around 6:40 a.m.

A 33-year-old Wenatchee man in a 1993 Ford Probe was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 when the driver lost traction near milepost 135, according to Trooper Jeremy Weber.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?