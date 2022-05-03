 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two years of the pandemic in North Central Washington told through charts

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It’s been over two years since the first COVID-19 case was detected here in North Central Washington. What followed after that first case has shaken up every aspect of the community, so much so that recalling what happened through every wave of COVID-19 cases, restrictions and state mandates is difficult.

These 13 interactive charts will attempt to show the big-picture trends and COVID-19-related impacts to the health and economy of North Central Washington — Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties — from 2019 to 2021.

The information collected and presentation created for these charts was made with help from World journalists Nevonne McDaniels and Sydnee Gonzalez.

Cases and hospitalizations swelled in the Summer and Winter

COVID-19 cases have been rising and falling with some regularity since 2020 in the summer and winter.  The latest, and largest, waves of cases have been fueled by COVID-19 variants which have been more infectious and more severe than the original strain.

__________

COVID-19 hospitalizations fluctuate along with the rise of cases with a single-day peak of 58 patients on Sept. 8 and 9 during the wave fueled by the delta variant.

During the omicron wave of cases, however, hospitalizations did not reach an equally high amount of hospitalizations when compared to the spike in cases.

__________

The second year of the pandemic, 2021, saw about 47% more COVID-19 deaths in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties than the previous year: 228 deaths vs. 155. The increase in total number of deaths is likely the result of a higher number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases  that occured last year.

Overdose hospitalizations and deaths saw slight increase in last two years

In North Central Washington, Grant County is the only county that has seen a consistent upward trend of overdose deaths since 2015. And across North Central Washington, overdose deaths have been on the rise in the last 7 years reaching 45 total deaths in 2021.

Overdose deaths across North Central Washington have been on the rise since 2000, seeing the count peak in 2006 with 46 deaths.

__________

Over the last three years, 145 patients have been treated at Chelan and Douglas County hospitals due to drug-related overdoses. Some of the patients are from Grant County and one's county of origin is unknown.

Fifty-six patients were hospitalized in 2020, the highest annual count in the last three years. Overdose hospitalizations dropped the following year by 15. In the last three years, the summer season accounted for the largest proportion of yearly overdose hospitalizations. 

Labor force bounces back after a year

The average annual civilian labor force in Chelan and Douglas counties increased by 0.8% from 2020 to 2021. There were not as many residents in the labor force in 2021, 66,781, as in 2019 with 67,828. According to Donald Meseck, regional labor economist for the state Employment Security Department, the labor force has recovered to pre-pandemic levels as of March 2022.

__________

Excluding farmworkers, the labor force saw a 5.4% increase in 2021, the second-highest increase since 2015. In 2020, the number of non-farm jobs dropped by 6.3%, the largest drop in the last 12 years.

__________

The leisure & hospitality industry lost about 2,500 jobs in the span of a month from March to April 2020, but the industry has since recovered by the middle of the year 2021.

The education and health services industry lost 400 jobs from March to April 2020 but then recovered by September.

Industries like manufacturing, construction, education and health services were not seriously impacted throughout the pandemic in terms of worker counts.

Unemployment by race/ethnicity and age

The average annual unemployment rate returned to pre-pandemic rates going from 8.2% to 5.4% between 2020 to 2021. The pre-pandemic rate was 5.3% in 2019.

The monthly rate hit a high of 15.4% in April 2020 but has since dropped in 2021. The highest monthly rate was 8% in the two months of the year but has since dropped below 5% in December, even lower than the same monthly rate a year ago.

__________

Continuing unemployment claims are filed by workers who have previously filed an initial unemployment claim and have either been determined to be eligible to receive unemployment benefits based on their work history or have pending wages and hours worked that will make them eligible, according to the state Employment Security Department.

In late-June 2020, around 70% of Chelan-Douglas County residents were Caucasian. But since late-June, the share of total continued claims among Caucasian people has declined until late-May 2021. In two weeks in April and May, around 50% of the total continued claims were from Hispanic people. 

__________

The median age for those filing in Chelan County was 40 and 41 in Douglas County throughout 2021. The 25-34 age group filed the largest number of continued claims in the two-county area between May 2020 to April 2021. But afterward, the number of claims for each age group is about the same for the rest of the year.

Passenger counts at Pangborn almost reach pre-pandemic levels

Commercial passenger counts at Pangborn Memorial Airport dropped by 58% in 2020 compared to 2019. Counts almost reached pre-pandemic numbers in 2021 increasing by about 79% but off by 16,352 passengers when compared to the 2019 yearly count.

Home sales slightly picked up last year

Annual home sales have been ticking upwards since 2019. In 2020, 1,080 home were sold, about 4.3% more homes compared to 2019. Annual homes sales then dropped by about 1.8% in 2021 with 1,061 homes sold.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK