SEATTLE — In an unusual move Thursday, experts from the United Nations called on the United States government to halt the Nooksack Indian Tribe's ongoing effort to evict certain families from their homes, arguing a need to uphold human rights and citing federal funding related to the homes in question.
It's not clear if the Biden administration can or will heed that call, however. An investigation of the matter launched last year by the U.S. Interior Department has found no process violations. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has also been monitoring the situation but has yet to issue any findings.
"Although the Interior Department has found that the Nooksack Tribe appears to have followed its internal administrative process, we implore the Tribe's leaders to stop their planned evictions," the department's Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said in a written statement Thursday.
Ross Cline Sr., who chairs the Nooksack Tribal Council, pushed back.
"I wish the United Nations would expand their interest in the plight of the Native Americans residing on reservations/trust lands throughout Indian Country," Cline wrote in an email, saying some Nooksack members are living in homes without utilities and others are homeless.
"Yet the U.N. is only concerned about a few Canadian Indigenous peoples," he added, referencing the contested heritage of the people facing eviction.
Thursday's unusual announcement by the U.N.'s special rapporteurs on adequate housing and the rights of Indigenous peoples, prompted by an appeal in December from a Seattle-based lawyer for the families facing eviction, is the latest development in a long-running dispute over enrollment in the tribe based east of Bellingham.
"We appeal to the U.S. government to respect the right to adequate housing ... and to ensure that it abides by its international obligations, including with respect to the rights of indigenous peoples," the experts said in a news release from the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
There are 63 people who self-identify as Nooksack and who are at risk of eviction from homes they've lived in for many years, which were developed with federal funding, the release said. Many of the people facing eviction "are elderly, women and children — some with disabilities and chronic diseases," and being evicted could impact their health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added.
"We are also concerned that the forced evictions will deny them the possibility of enjoying their own culture and of using their own language in community with others," the special rapporteurs said in the release.
The families facing eviction asked the U.S. government to intervene on their behalf last year, while Nooksack leaders have asserted tribal sovereignty, presenting the Biden administration with difficult decisions to make.
It's unclear how the U.N. announcement could influence what happens next.
"While we respect and commit to uphold Tribal sovereignty, we do not support the manner in which these actions are being carried out. There is still time for the Nooksack Tribe to treat its community members with dignity and respect, and it is our hope that it will," Newland from the Interior Department said.
HUD previously urged the Nooksack government to delay evictions during the Interior Department's investigation, and the agency said it would review the matter for program violations. But a statement from the agency Thursday didn't mention that review.
"HUD is working to provide information regarding housing resources to families so they are aware of potential options to keep them stably housed," the statement said.
Federal officials are usually reluctant to insert themselves into intratribal affairs. But the lawyer for the Nooksack families, Gabe Galanda, says the missive from the special rapporteurs may be unprecedented.
Galanda isn't aware of another case in which the U.N. has gotten involved in a dispute within a Native American community, as opposed to a dispute between Native American individuals and the U.S. government, he said. The lawyer is hoping the U.N. announcement will help persuade HUD to act.
The U.N.'s news release mentioned the HUD funding for the homes in question and said Nooksack leaders, in pursuing disenrollment and evictions, have ignored what their tribal court has ruled.
"We're heartened that the U.N. has affirmed our clients' human and civil rights, as we have articulated them now for almost a decade," Galanda said.
Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the U.N's Human Rights Council with mandates to monitor, advise and report on human-rights matters. Balakrishnan Rajagopal is the special rapporteur on adequate housing, and Francisco Cali Tzay is the special rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous peoples. They had been in touch with U.S. officials about the Nooksack matter before Thursday, the news release said.
"It's just amazing they could look at such a small group and put their mind to help us," Saturnino Javier, one of the people facing eviction by the tribe, said Thursday.
The Nooksack government has been trying for years to expel more than 300 of the tribe's roughly 2,000 members, including 21 families that currently live on off-reservation tribal properties held in trust by the U.S.
Cline, the tribal council chair, has said the families known as the "Nooksack 306" were incorrectly enrolled in the 1980s, cannot prove their lineage adequately and were disenrolled in 2016 and 2018.
The evictions, according to Cline, represent the tribe simply taking overdue action to enforce its rules. Cline has objected to Galanda's aggressive lobbying as meddling and warned the U.S. government against trying to boss the tribe around.
The families and Galanda have contested the effort at every turn, gaining attention across the country as leading opponents of tribal disenrollment, an increasingly common practice that can involve struggles over power and resources, and questions about culture and identity.
Galanda has said almost all the homes at issue were developed with HUD assistance as rent-to-own residences, which means his clients should own their homes or hold equity. Cline has disagreed. The Nooksack 306 are at a disadvantage in the dispute, because tribe's government has barred Galanda and other adversarial lawyers not employed by the tribe from representing the families in tribal court.
For several years, pending lawsuits in U.S. courts stopped the tribe from taking additional steps. But those lawsuits were dismissed last year, clearing the way for Nooksack leaders to embark this winter on a multistep eviction process. The process was steaming ahead before Christmas, with one family receiving a notice to vacate by Dec. 28. But the tribe pressed pause due to harsh weather and then agreed to delay action until February under pressure from the BIA, Galanda said.