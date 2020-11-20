BELLINGHAM — Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair announced Thursday in a tweet that the closure of the border between the U.S. and Canada has officially been extended another month until Dec. 21.
"Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe," Blair said in the tweet.
U.S. Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf tweeted out similar sentiment from the American side of the border Thursday, Nov. 19, adding that the border closure with Mexico also was being extended through Dec. 21.
"We are working closely with Mexico and Canada to keep essential trade and travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus," Wolf's tweet stated.
The two countries first agreed to close the border to non-essential travel beginning March 21, and have extended that restriction on a month-by-month basis. Blair's announcement officially marks the eighth such extension.
The closure was last extended Oct. 19 and was set to expire Saturday, Nov. 21. Tourists and cross-border travel is currently prohibited, while commerce, trade and vital health workers are among those allowed to cross between the two countries.
It is not known when the border will re-open, but Canadian ambassador the U.S. Kirsten Hillman hinted it could be here for a while, according to a radio interview Wednesday with Oregon Public Broadcasting.
"The pandemic seems to be escalating in both of our countries," Hillman said, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. "That would seem to suggest that these measures are with us for a while."
Hillman added during the interview that she was open to hearing proposals from businesses and trade groups in the Pacific Northwest for how to ease the border closure safely in the future, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. One such pilot project was just launched in Alberta and uses rapid COVID-19 testing to shorten quarantines for travelers.
In a subsequent interview, Hillman said it was difficult to set specific benchmarks the two countries need to pass in order to get the border reopened, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
"There aren't specific metrics where we can say, 'If it hits X level, we'll make Y decision,'" Hillman said, according to the report. "That's not how it works. It's a little bit more of a conversation."