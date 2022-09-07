Purchase Access

UNITED NATIONS — The United States accused Moscow of committing a war crime on Wednesday by forcibly deporting Ukrainians to Russia and said it has information that Russian officials are overseeing so-called filtration operations.

"These operations aim to identify individuals Russia deems insufficiently compliant or compatible to its control," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the U.N. Security Council.