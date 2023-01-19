US-NEWS-FAA-OUTAGE-GET

Travelers wait to hear if their flight will depart on time, at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 11. The US Federal Aviation Authority ordered a temporary halt to all domestic flight departures, after a major system outage that disrupted air traffic across the country. 

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The contractors who damaged computer files leading to the massive Jan. 11 disruptions to the U.S. flight system did so “unintentionally,” aviation regulators said Thursday.

The latest preliminary findings by the Federal Aviation Administration indicate that “contract personnel,” who weren’t identified, were attempting to correct discrepancies between a live database and its backup when they accidentally deleted files, the agency said in an emailed statement.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

