U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the State Department on Aug.15, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. cleared the way for $6 billion in oil proceeds to be returned to Iran and agreed to release five Iranians as part of a secretive but widely expected deal that will pave the way for several jailed Americans to return home.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Congress on Monday of a waiver that will let German, Irish, Qatari, South Korean and Swiss banks transfer the $6 billion from South Korea without fear of running afoul of U.S. sanctions. He said the $6 billion would be held in restricted accounts in Qatar, where it will be “available only for humanitarian trade,” according to a copy of the notification, which was obtained by Bloomberg News.



