FILE PHOTO: Ukraine-bound Bradley Fighting Vehicles load onto ship in South Carolina

A convoy of Ukraine-bound Bradley Fighting Vehicles load onto the carrier ARC Integrity at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 25. 

 U.S. Transportation Command/Oz Suguitan/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday worth $400 million primarily comprised of ammunition, but for the first time will include tactical bridges to move tanks and armored vehicles.

The bridges could be used by Ukrainian troops who have been training in "combined arms maneuver" warfare, which is the coordinated use of artillery shelling, alongside tank and armored vehicle attack movements, to retake territory seized by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine a year ago.