FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, Aug. 8, 2018.

 Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any case was uncertain, according to the report.



