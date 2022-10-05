WASHINGTON, D.C. —A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation was unlawful, but said current enrollees could renew their status and sent the case back to a lower court to consider a new Biden administration regulation.

A panel of three judges from the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's ruling against the program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), but remanded the case in light of a new regulation issued in August. The new rule aims to strengthen the program against legal challenges.



