FILE PHOTO: A HIMARS takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja

A M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) takes part in a military exercise near Liepaja, Latvia Sept. 26, 2022. 

 Reuters/Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Poland has been on a spending spree to modernize its military while simultaneously donating older weapons to its neighbor Ukraine to fight Russia's invasion.