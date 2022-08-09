Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. drug regulator on Tuesday authorized Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine for emergency use through intradermal injection for adults at high risk of monkeypox infection to increase supply to combat the outbreak.

The authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will increase the total number of doses available for use by up to five-fold.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?