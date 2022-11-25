US-NEWS-BIRDFLU-HC

The outbreak of avian influenza has mostly impacted turkey and egg operations, sending prices to all-time highs and contributing to soaring food inflation. 

 Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The American outbreak of avian influenza is officially the worst on record with 50.54 million dead birds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The highly pathogenic virus was found at a commercial turkey farm in South Dakota this week, resulting in tens of thousands of birds being killed to avoid further spread. That pushed the 2022 total depopulation figures above 2015 when 50.5 million birds were killed, USDA data shows.



