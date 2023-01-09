NEW YORK — U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking.

Four American banking giants - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co. - will report earnings on Friday.



