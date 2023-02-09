FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Russian hacking underground newsletter

Russian hacking underground newsletter is seen in this illustration taken, Dec. 19. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States and Britain have imposed sanctions against seven leading members of a notorious Russian hacking gang known as Trickbot, officials announced on Friday.

Trickbot's malicious software at one point was counted among one of the internet's most pernicious security threats, capable of stealing financial data, spreading across networks, and dropping ransom software.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?