Julio Ventura welds a screed bottom for a commercial class road paver at the Calder Brothers factory in Taylors

Julio Ventura welds a screed bottom for a commercial class road paver at the Calder Brothers factory in Taylors, South Carolina, in this handout picture taken July 18, 2021. 

 Brandon Granger/Calder Brothers Corporation/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK — Business activity contracted for the seventh straight month in January, though the downturn moderated across both the manufacturing and services sectors for the first time since September and business confidence strengthened as the new year began.

At the same time, however, a survey from S&P Global out Tuesday showed price pressures ticking higher for the first time since last spring, indicating that inflation is far from licked despite aggressive measures to contain it by the U.S. Federal Reserve. That lifts the odds the U.S. central bank may need to keep up the pressure through higher interest rates, including at next week’s first policy meeting of the year.



