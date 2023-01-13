UNITED NATIONS — The United States on Friday pushed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse bans on women working for aid groups or attending universities and high school, diplomats said.

The 15-member council met privately on Friday — at the request of the United Arab Emirates and Japan — to discuss the decisions by the Islamist Taliban-led administration, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.