GENEVA, Switzerland — A U.S. candidate decisively beat her Russian rival to become the next head of the main U.N. technology agency on Thursday in an election seen as a test of how many countries are still siding with Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin won the election for Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) — the U.N. body that sets standards for new technologies — with 139 votes out of 172, defeating Russia's Rashid Ismailov who got 25.



