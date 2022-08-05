Four current and former Louisville police officers arrested over 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor

Protesters celebrate after Thursday's announcement that the FBI arrested and brought civil rights charges against four current and former Louisville police officers for their roles in the 2020 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville, Ky.

 Reuters/Amira Karaoud

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the botched 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was in her home, in a case that sparked nationwide protests.

The charges represented the Justice Department's latest effort to crack down on abuses and racial disparities in policing, following a wave of controversial police killings of Black Americans.