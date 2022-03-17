WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. citizen was killed in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv while waiting in a bread line amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, his family said on Thursday.
"My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snipers," Hill's sister said in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.
"His body was found in the street by the local police," she wrote.
Reuters could not independently verify the circumstances leading to his death.
Hill's own Facebook posts gave a glimpse of the situation on the frontline as he repeatedly wrote about explosions, food shortages and intense bombing during the Russian assault.
"Intense bombing! still alive. Limited food. Room very cold," Hill said in his last Facebook post on Tuesday. In another post on the same day, he wrote that "bombing has intensified."
A day earlier, he had written that "each day people are killed trying to escape."
Hill's Facebook profile identified him as a teacher at universities in Kyiv and Warsaw. He previously said on Facebook that he was in Chernihiv with his partner for her to receive medical treatment. He was a native of Minnesota.
Police in Chernihiv said earlier on Thursday that an American was among those killed by a Russian shelling, without disclosing more information.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also confirmed that an American citizen was killed but did not offer more details.
"I can confirm that an American citizen was killed. I don't have any more details for you than that," Blinken told reporters in a press briefing.
Russia has assaulted Ukraine from four directions, sending two columns toward Kyiv from the northwest and northeast, pushing in from the east near the second biggest city Kharkiv, and spreading in the south from Crimea.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.