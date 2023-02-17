FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of Labor is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S.

The United States Department of Labor is seen in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 30, 2020. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A major food safety sanitation company has paid $1.5 million in penalties for employing more than 100 teenagers in dangerous jobs at meatpacking plants in eight states, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday.

The department said Packers Sanitation Services Inc. allowed at least 102 children between 13 and 17 years old to work overnight shifts and use hazardous chemicals to clean dangerous meat processing equipment such as brisket saws and "head splitters" used to kill animals.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?