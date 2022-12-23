WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $1.66 trillion government funding bill, with Republican leader Kevin McCarthy railing against the measure funding all federal agencies through Sept. 30.

Passage of the approved measure, which also dispatches more emergency aid to Ukraine, will go to President Joe Biden to sign into law before a midnight Friday deadline when temporary funds would expire.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?