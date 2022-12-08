WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday gave final congressional approval to legislation that would ensure federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for such nuptials.

Following the House passage, the measure goes to Democratic President Joe Biden’s desk for signature into law. The Respect for Marriage Act, as it is called, won Senate approval last month.



