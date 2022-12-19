The U.S. Capitol building is pictured at sunset on Capitol Hill in Washington

The U.S. Capitol building is pictured at sunset on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., Nov. 22, 2019. 

 Reuters/Loren Elliott

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress are moving forward with a $1.66 trillion government funding bill, scrambling to pass the measure, which includes record military spending, before temporary funding runs out at the end of the week.

The total funding proposed by the bill is up from the approximately $1.5 trillion appropriated the previous year.



