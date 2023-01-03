FILE PHOTO: A worker walks on the roof of a new home under construction in Carlsbad

A worker walks on the roof of a new home under construction in Carlsbad, California on Sept. 22, 2014.

 Reuters/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in November, lifted by gains in nonresidential structures, but single-family homebuilding continued to be hammered by higher mortgage rates.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that construction spending climbed 0.2% in November after falling 0.2% in October.



