FILE PHOTO: Swiss Gruyere cheese is offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon

Swiss Gruyere cheese offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2016. 

 Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

NEW YORK — The name "gruyere" can be used to label cheeses from outside of the Gruyère region of Switzerland and France, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday, in a victory for U.S. dairy groups and others.

The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) ruling that "gruyere" can legally be used to describe cheese regardless of where it was made.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?