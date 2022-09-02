Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal court in West Palm Beach on Friday unsealed more documents tied to the FBI's unprecedented Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, after media outlets asked for the records to be made public.

The unsealing by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came one day after she heard oral arguments by Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department's top two counterintelligence prosecutors over whether she should appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the seized materials at Trump's request.



