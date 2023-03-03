FILE PHOTO: Video screens are shown built into the backs of passenger seats onboard a Delta Airlines Boeing 737-900ER aircraft in San Diego

Video screens are shown built into the backs of passenger seats on board a Delta Airlines Boeing 737-900ER aircraft in San Diego, California, Jan. 10, 2018. 

 Reuters/Mike Blake/File photo

NEW YORK — Airline passengers who have long felt squished in cramped seats suffered a setback on Friday as a U.S. appeals court refused to order the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to adopt minimum requirements for seat size and spacing.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said an advocacy group, FlyersRights.org, had no right to force the FAA to adopt seating rules because it was not "clear and indisputable" that tight seating, while uncomfortable, was also dangerous.