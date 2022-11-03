FILE PHOTO: Early voting in Columbus, Ohio

Residents cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, a week ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

 Reuters/Gaelen Morse

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With just days left before the U.S. midterm elections, Democrats and Republicans are waging court battles that are shaping contests in some districts and helping to set the stage for the 2024 presidential race.

The expansion of mail-in voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with fraud fears stoked by debunked but widespread claims that President Joe Biden's 2020 election win was rigged, has helped create new flashpoints over election integrity and voter intimidation.



