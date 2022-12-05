SEATTLE — Several groups, including women and Black and Asian communities, were underrepresented in many U.S. COVID-19 clinical trials, according to a new study from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine Monday and is, to the researchers' knowledge, the first of its kind in the country to examine the demographics of COVID vaccine and treatment trials early in the pandemic. According to the paper, researchers analyzed 122 trials, involving about 175,000 people, that were officially registered or published between October 2019 and February 2022.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.