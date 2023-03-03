U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during the 2023 Our Ocean Conference, in Panama City

U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during the 2023 Our Ocean Conference, in Panama City, Panama on Thursday. 

 Reuters/Aris Martinez

PANAMA CITY — The U.S. State Department on Friday gave details on $6 billion in funding commitments around the world to protect oceans and fight climate change.

The amount was first announced Thursday by Washington's climate envoy John Kerry at an oceans conference in Panama and encompasses 77 different commitments, the U.S. State Department said in a press release on Friday.