FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman attends a news conference in Brussels

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman attends a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo

 JOHANNA GERON

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Protests in China against the world’s toughest COVID-19 restrictions are dying down because they have had an effect, a top U.S. diplomat said on Friday, as Beijing further eased testing and quarantine rules.

Anger over the curbs had fueled dozens of protests in more than 20 cities in recent days in a show of civil disobedience unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.



