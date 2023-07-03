Moscow court hears appeal by WSJ reporter Gershkovich

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March while on a reporting trip and accused of espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. 

NEW YORK — American ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was granted access on Monday to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the U.S. State Department said, in the second such visit since his pre-trial detention in March on espionage charges he denies.

Tracy met with Gershkovich at Lefortovo Prison in Moscow in what was the first time U.S. Embassy officials were granted consular access since April 17, a State Department spokesperson said.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?