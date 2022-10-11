CHICAGO — An influential panel of U.S. experts recommended for the first time on Tuesday that primary care doctors screen all children ages 8 to 18 for anxiety, even if there are no symptoms.

The recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a group of disease prevention and medical experts assembled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), come at a time of rising rates of diagnosed mental health disorders among American young people.



