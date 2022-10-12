Children aged 5 to 11 receive booster vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Schwenksville

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

 Hannah Beier

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Omicron-tailored COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. for children, a move that will expand the government's fall vaccination campaign.

Moderna's bivalent vaccine is authorized for those aged 6 and above, while Pfizer's updated shot can be administered in children of 5 years of age and above.



