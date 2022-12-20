WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday was expected to announce it is finalizing new emissions standards to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks, the first of a series of actions planned to cut vehicle pollution.

The new standards, the first update to clean air standards for heavy duty trucks in more than two decades, are more than 80% stringent than current standards. The EPA estimates by 2045, the rule will result up to 2,900 annual fewer premature deaths, 1.1 million fewer lost school days for children and $29 billion in annual net benefits.



