FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Republicans hold conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) departs after a Republican conference meeting on Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10.

 Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. government was due to hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, amid a standoff between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and President Joe Biden's Democrats that could lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months.

Republicans, with a newly won House majority, aim to use the congressionally mandated federal debt ceiling to exact spending cuts from Biden and the Democratic-led Senate.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?