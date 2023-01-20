Homes for sale in Washington

A "For Rent, For Sale" sign is seen outside of a home in Washington, D.C., July 7, 2022. 

 Reuters/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor.

The report from the National Association of Realtors on Friday also showed the median house price increasing at the slowest pace since early in the COVID-19 pandemic as sellers in some parts of the country resorted to offering discounts.



