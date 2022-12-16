FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville

Former President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, on June 5, 2021.

 Reuters/Jonathan Drake

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. House of Representatives committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss former President Donald Trump's tax returns, which it obtained late last month after a long court fight, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee's closed-door meeting will come just two weeks before Republicans are set to assume the majority in the House, which they narrowly won in November's midterm elections.



