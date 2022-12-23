WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday began debate (as of press time) on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill, with Republican leader Kevin McCarthy railing against the measure funding all federal agencies through Sept. 30.

Passage of the Senate-approved measure, which also dispatches more emergency aid to Ukraine, in the House would send it to President Joe Biden to sign into law before a midnight Friday deadline when temporary funds would expire.



