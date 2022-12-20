FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces he will run for president in 2024 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for president in the 2024 election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Nov. 15. 

 Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Democratic-led House of Representatives committee on Tuesday was due to decide whether to release details of former President Donald Trump's tax returns, after a years-long court fight and just two weeks before their party surrenders power to Republicans.

The House Ways and Means Committee is due to examine them behind closed doors at 3 p.m. Eastern time, the day after the House probe of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters urged the Justice Department to prosecute the Republican for his role in sparking the riot.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?