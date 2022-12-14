The U.S. Capitol is pictured ahead of a storm, on Capitol Hill in Washington

The U.S. Capitol is pictured ahead of a storm, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 31. 

 Reuters/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill, a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023.

The stopgap measure, known as a "continuing resolution," is needed to avert a partial shutdown of federal agencies that would otherwise begin on Saturday.



