WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Kevin McCarthy’s bruising quest to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives entered a second day on Wednesday, with the party’s new majority fractured by a revolt among hardline members of his party who oppose his candidacy.

McCarthy weathered three failed votes for speaker on Tuesday as about 20 hardliners representing less than 10% of the caucus blocked his path to the powerful post that is second in line to the presidency. It was the first time in 100 years that the House has not elected a speaker on its first day.



