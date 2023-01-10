WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republicans controlling the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to launch an investigation into what they term President Joe Biden's weaponization of the federal government, but Democrats branded it a partisan fishing expedition.

Republicans have been promising to use their new majority against the Justice Department, FBI and other federal agencies investigating Republican former president Donald Trump and his supporters who on Jan. 6, 2021, stormed the Capitol.



